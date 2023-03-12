City officials urge outdoor workers to beware of sunstroke
With temperatures rising in Bangkok, people who work outdoors for extended periods of time should beware of sunstroke, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said on Saturday.
Sunstroke occurs when the body’s temperature rises above 40°C. Symptoms include skin burn, headache, dizziness, and confusion. Sunstroke can be fatal. It is usually caused by a combination of high temperatures and physical exertion.
Aekvarunyoo also said that the city’s air is becoming less polluted, confirming a forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department. The department said that from Saturday until Tuesday the city’s air will be clearer, as southeasterly winds flow through the capital and reduce the amount of fine dust in the air.
The level of PM2.5 – dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter – on Friday ranged between 37 and 68 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) in the capital.
Thirty-six areas recorded PM2.5 above the safe level of 50µg/m3. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 is linked to chronic illness, including lung and heart ailments.
Air quality updates can be found at AirBKK.com, pr-bangkok.com or by downloading the AirBKK application. Facebook users can also visit the official pages of city agencies: @pr.environment, @air4bangkok, and @prbangkok.
Real-time reports of PM2.5 in the Bangkok area are available via the Line Alert and Line OA: @airbangkok.
City residents can report sources of air pollution via the Traffy Fondue platform, which is available 24/7.