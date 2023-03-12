Reopening of book house is part of the BMA’s effort to promote reading
Muang Thong Niwet 1 book house in Bangkok's Lak Si district was reopened on Sunday as part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s effort to encourage people to read more.
The reopening ceremony was presided over by Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej. She has overseen activities to encourage people to read books and grow Ruang Phueng (Yellow Star) trees.
Muang Thong Niwet 1 book house was renovated by Lak Si district office for the first time since it opened in 2008. The renovation included adding a courtyard for activities so that learning can continue outside classrooms.
This renovation follows Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt's policy to improve libraries and book houses to promote the role of families in encouraging reading.
The renovated book house is part of a network of book houses and libraries across the capital.
Related stories:
City officials urge outdoor workers to beware of sunstroke
Bangkok applauds its health volunteers, Chadchart vows to recruit 2,000 more
Bangkok puts urban management, knowledge exchange at forefront in symposium