Onlookers dazzled by floating sands on sea off Sattahip
Tourists and locals in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province were amazed by the sight of floating sands on Dong Tan Bay on Wednesday.
The floating sands spread across the sea, and they shone in a bright golden colour in the sunlight.
This bizarre phenomenon raised questions about what floats on the sea. Some locals said the floating objects were jellyfish, artificial corals, garbage or chemicals.
However, the floating sands reportedly came from a breakwater construction site from where waves swept the sand into the sea.
