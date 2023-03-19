RTAF deploys Alpha Jet to help control Chiang Mai’s weather

Heavy rain, strong winds and hailstorms have been hitting the northern province for the past few days, knocking over power poles and signboards.

The RTAF announced on Sunday that the Alpha Jet was deployed from Wing 23 in Udon Thani to Chiang Mai’s Wing 41 three days ago to help control hailstorms in the province.

On Saturday, the Alpha Jet flew a successful sortie to attack cumulus clouds above Chiang Mai’s Samoeng district with silver iodide flares. It fired four rounds at 23,000 feet and 10 rounds at 30,000 feet.