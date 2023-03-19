Hailstorms pelt Chiang Mai, knock over power poles
Chiang Mai authorities scrambled to help locals as more hailstorms, heavy rain and strong winds hit the province on Saturday, knocking over electricity poles and signboards.
Many locals posted video clips and photos of the hail on their social media, with one Facebooker saying “I feel like I’m in South Korea”.
The Doi Suthep-Pui National Park was most heavily hit, with some 55 households directly affected. Many areas also suffered blackouts.
Meanwhile, Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn instructed local agencies to set up a command centre and shelter at Wat Langka in Muang district. Local officials have also been handing out food, water and basic necessities to people affected by the storms.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department, gusty winds and hail are expected to hit the North, Northeast and Central region on Sunday.
The department advised people to stay indoors and away from big trees, unsecured billboards and other shaky objects outdoors, while farmers should take steps to protect their crops.