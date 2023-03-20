Pathum Thani’s Futurium learning centre to make science and its wonders accessible to everyonebackground-defaultbackground-default
Pathum Thani’s Futurium learning centre to make science and its wonders accessible to everyone

MONDAY, March 20, 2023

The National Science Museum (NSM)’s Futurium science learning centre aims to make the wonders of science accessible to people of all ages, NSM president Rawin Rawiwong said on Monday.

The Futurium science learning centre is being constructed in Pathum Thani and should be ready next year.

 

“We hope NSM will become a tourist attraction,” he said.

“NSM will launch online and onsite activities to help everybody gain access to learning sources,” he said, adding that this should also reduce inequality in society.

NSM will also develop work processes, exhibitions and activities for people of all ages.

“NSM should be a place that inspires people,” he said, adding that the museum will also seek ways to generate revenue such as conducting research and producing STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) toys.

