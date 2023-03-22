Fourth immigration cop wanted for alleged kidnapping will surrender soon: ‘Big Joke’

The four suspects allegedly demanded a ransom of over 2 million baht in cryptocurrency in return for releasing the Chinese man during a botched passport-renewal scam at the Chaengwattana government complex in Bangkok earlier this month.

The case is the latest in a series of scandals to have hit a Royal Thai Police force which is itself accused of rampant criminality.

More than 100 immigration officers are already facing possible bribery charges after allegedly helping thousands of Chinese to enter the country illegally to set up criminal enterprises.

The three immigration police officers arrested and in custody over the latest case were named as Major Sorawit Inlap, Lieutenant Suriya Rukkhachart, and Senior Sergeant Major Pheerasak Yimphaibul.

The wanted individual was named as Police Major Jiraphat Boonnam. All four officers work at Immigration Police Division 1.

Surachate said the three were interrogated before being charged with extortion and misconduct on duty. They will today be sent to holding cells at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases ahead of their hearing.

Police are also looking for another suspect, believed to be a Thai civilian, who is thought to have aided the kidnapping.