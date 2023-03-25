Gambling website operators run out of luck, lose 70 million baht to police

Porsche sports cars, luxury timepieces, designer handbags and cash were among the items seized.

The websites – Xoslotz1688. com and Slotking77. com – offered slot machines, bingo, and sports betting, Worawat said.

Between them, they had 50,000 customers and a total annual turnover of 420 million baht, he said.

Police arrested four suspects during a raid on a house in Chanthaburi’s Muang district who hid their criminal activity behind a mangosteen wholesale business that operated in the house.

Assets worth more than 30 million baht were seized from the house, including a Ford Mustang car worth 3.8 million baht, a Toyota Alphard car worth about 3 million baht, four pickup trucks, and three motorcycles.