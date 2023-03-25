Gambling website operators run out of luck, lose 70 million baht to police
Police smashed two online gambling networks following raids at four locations in three provinces that resulted in 11 arrests and the seizure of more than 70 million baht in assets, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau commissioner Lt-General Worawat Watnakhonbancha told a press conference on Saturday.
Porsche sports cars, luxury timepieces, designer handbags and cash were among the items seized.
The websites – Xoslotz1688. com and Slotking77. com – offered slot machines, bingo, and sports betting, Worawat said.
Between them, they had 50,000 customers and a total annual turnover of 420 million baht, he said.
Police arrested four suspects during a raid on a house in Chanthaburi’s Muang district who hid their criminal activity behind a mangosteen wholesale business that operated in the house.
Assets worth more than 30 million baht were seized from the house, including a Ford Mustang car worth 3.8 million baht, a Toyota Alphard car worth about 3 million baht, four pickup trucks, and three motorcycles.
Assets worth more than 30 million baht were also seized from a house in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district. They included two Porsche sports cars worth about 20 million baht, a 6 million baht Richard Mille timepiece, 1 million baht in cash, and gold ornaments worth more than 150,000 baht.
Assets worth more than 10 million baht were seized during a raid in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district. They included a BMW car valued at 3.5 million baht and an 800,000 baht Rolex watch.
One suspect was arrested during a raid on a condominium in Trang’s Muang district and another in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district, police said.