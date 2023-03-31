Triad crackdown: ‘No Thailand Elite Cards were sold to Chinese criminals’

The cards allow holders to remain in Thailand for up to 20 years and whisk through immigration control, among other privileges.

The background checks now take 45 to 90 days, he said, adding that the Immigration Bureau had called for more stringent checks on applicants for the cards, which cost from 600,000 to 2 million baht depending on the type.

No Chinese criminals hold Thailand Elite cards, he said.

Alarm about Chinese criminal gangs operating freely in Thailand became widespread after alleged triad kingpin Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant was arrested in Bangkok last November. He had gained Thai citizenship by marrying a senior police officer.

Soon after, several Chinese nationals who were allegedly part of his network were arrested, as were more than 100 Thai police and immigration officers suspected of breaking the law to help Chinese criminals live in Thailand.

Thailand Privilege Card has found no evidence that Chinese criminals have been buying the cards to live in Thailand, Manatase said.