Triad crackdown: ‘No Thailand Elite Cards were sold to Chinese criminals’
Stricter background checks have been imposed on applicants for Thailand Elite cards since the crackdown on Chinese triads began last November, Thailand Privilege Card Co Ltd president Manatase Annawat said on Friday.
The cards allow holders to remain in Thailand for up to 20 years and whisk through immigration control, among other privileges.
The background checks now take 45 to 90 days, he said, adding that the Immigration Bureau had called for more stringent checks on applicants for the cards, which cost from 600,000 to 2 million baht depending on the type.
No Chinese criminals hold Thailand Elite cards, he said.
Alarm about Chinese criminal gangs operating freely in Thailand became widespread after alleged triad kingpin Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant was arrested in Bangkok last November. He had gained Thai citizenship by marrying a senior police officer.
Soon after, several Chinese nationals who were allegedly part of his network were arrested, as were more than 100 Thai police and immigration officers suspected of breaking the law to help Chinese criminals live in Thailand.
Thailand Privilege Card has found no evidence that Chinese criminals have been buying the cards to live in Thailand, Manatase said.
The company plans to increase sales of the cards to wealthy foreign nationals.
It will double the number of cards sold from the current 24,000 to 50,000 by the start of fiscal year 2025, which begins on October 1, 2024, Manatase said.
About 38% of existing cardholders are Chinese nationals, followed by Japanese (8%), American (6%), and British nationals (6%), he said.
The company targets increasing the number of cardholders to 30,000 this fiscal year, Manatase said. The fiscal year ends on September 30.
More cards will be sold to Russian nationals, Manatase said, explaining that Thailand has become a refuge for people fleeing economic turmoil and conflict.
Manatase expects sales of Thailand Elite Cards to generate 6 billion to 7 billion baht in revenue this fiscal year, as well as an additional 3 billion baht in spending by card holders.
Between 15,000 and 20,000 Thailand Elite card holders are expected to live in Thailand this year.
"The majority will stay in Bangkok, followed by Phuket, and Chiang Mai," Manatase said.
The company will add more lifestyle options when it revamps its Thailand Elite Cards in the fourth quarter this year, including dining, shopping, and entertainment privileges.
The cards are sold to digital nomads, retirees, families, investors and companies at a range of prices. The most expensive allow 20 year residency.
Manatase said their prices could rise but did not say by how much or when this would happen.