Prawit presides over Samut Prakan politician Chonsawat’s funeral

Chonsawat, who was the former chief executive of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation, died in hospital on Friday morning after collapsing due to heatstroke on Thursday. He was 54 years old.

Also attending the funeral were Palang Pracharath (PPRP) deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan, Deputy Finance Minister and PPRP secretary-general Santi Promphat, PPRP's election strategist Thammanat Prompao and Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong, among others.