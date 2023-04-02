Prawit presides over Samut Prakan politician Chonsawat’s funeral

Prawit presides over Samut Prakan politician Chonsawat’s funeralbackground-defaultbackground-default
SUNDAY, April 02, 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan presided over the funeral of politician Chonsawat “Ae” Asavahame at the Chonsawat residence in Samut Prakan on Saturday night.

Chonsawat, who was the former chief executive of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation, died in hospital on Friday morning after collapsing due to heatstroke on Thursday. He was 54 years old.

Also attending the funeral were Palang Pracharath (PPRP) deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan, Deputy Finance Minister and PPRP secretary-general Santi Promphat, PPRP's election strategist Thammanat Prompao and Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong, among others.

Prawit reportedly posed for a photograph with the Asavahame family and spoke with Chonsawat’s daughter Chonthida Asavahem and ex-wife Nanthida Kaewbuasai.

Prawit told the press that he was sorry about Chonsawat’s passing and called on the Asavahame family to be a strong force for PPRP and Thailand.

Prawit then received a phone call from an unidentified person, though it is widely believed the call may have come from Chonsawat’s father, fugitive politician Vatana Asavahame.

Vatana, a former deputy interior minister, fled the country after being sentenced by Supreme Court in 2008 for abuse of power over the Klong Dan wastewater treatment scandal.

Chonsawat’s funeral rites will be held until Saturday, April 8, after which chanting will be held every Tuesday. The cremation date is yet to be scheduled.

