Thailand's forest fires getting worse, taking heavy toll on life, land
The Nation has compiled a list of wildfires that have occurred over the past six months versus the same period a year earlier and the amount of land affected.
Forest fires are becoming a common occurrence in the country. The most recent, and perhaps the worst in years, was the blaze that broke out on Khao Chaphlu in Nakhon Nayok’s Khao Laem area on Wednesday.
The fire, which spread over 700 rai (112 hectares), should act as a warning for people to pay more attention to the destruction brought on by global warming.
Forest fires, like other natural disasters, have a serious impact on life and land. They not just leave many animals without a home, but also contribute to environmental problems like landslides and pollution.
The Nation has compiled a list of wildfires that have occurred over the past six months versus the same period a year earlier and the amount of land affected.
Forest fires in Thailand
North
October 1 – March 12: 1,570 fires/37,875.53 rai
October 1 – March 12, 2022: 736 fires/14,147.92 rai
Northeast
October 1 – March 12: 624 fires/10,299.36 rai
October 1 – March 12, 2022: 450 fires/7,077.47rai
Central and Eastern regions
October 1 – March 12: 454 fires/7,556.75 rai
October 1 – March 12, 2022: 106 fires/1,556.50 rai
South
October 1 – March 12: No fires
October 1 – Mar 12, 2022: No fires
Forest fires in Thailand over the past 10 years (2013-2022)
North: 36,030 fires/612,435 rai
Northeast: 10,432 fires/157,311 rai
Central and Eastern regions: 4,055 fires/69,067 rai
South: 748 fires/53,299 rai