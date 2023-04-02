Thailand's forest fires getting worse, taking heavy toll on life, landbackground-defaultbackground-default
SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
Thailand's forest fires getting worse, taking heavy toll on life, land

SUNDAY, April 02, 2023

The Nation has compiled a list of wildfires that have occurred over the past six months versus the same period a year earlier and the amount of land affected.

Forest fires are becoming a common occurrence in the country. The most recent, and perhaps the worst in years, was the blaze that broke out on Khao Chaphlu in Nakhon Nayok’s Khao Laem area on Wednesday.

The fire, which spread over 700 rai (112 hectares), should act as a warning for people to pay more attention to the destruction brought on by global warming.

Forest fires, like other natural disasters, have a serious impact on life and land. They not just leave many animals without a home, but also contribute to environmental problems like landslides and pollution.

Forest fires in Thailand

North

October 1 – March 12: 1,570 fires/37,875.53 rai

October 1 – March 12, 2022: 736 fires/14,147.92 rai

Northeast

October 1 – March 12: 624 fires/10,299.36 rai

October 1 – March 12, 2022: 450 fires/7,077.47rai

Central and Eastern regions

October 1 – March 12: 454 fires/7,556.75 rai

October 1 – March 12, 2022: 106 fires/1,556.50 rai

South

October 1 – March 12: No fires

October 1 – Mar 12, 2022: No fires

Forest fires in Thailand over the past 10 years (2013-2022)

North: 36,030 fires/612,435 rai

Northeast: 10,432 fires/157,311 rai

Central and Eastern regions: 4,055 fires/69,067 rai

South: 748 fires/53,299 rai

