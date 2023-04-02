Thailand's forest fires getting worse, taking heavy toll on life, land

Forest fires are becoming a common occurrence in the country. The most recent, and perhaps the worst in years, was the blaze that broke out on Khao Chaphlu in Nakhon Nayok’s Khao Laem area on Wednesday.

The fire, which spread over 700 rai (112 hectares), should act as a warning for people to pay more attention to the destruction brought on by global warming.

Forest fires, like other natural disasters, have a serious impact on life and land. They not just leave many animals without a home, but also contribute to environmental problems like landslides and pollution.

The Nation has compiled a list of wildfires that have occurred over the past six months versus the same period a year earlier and the amount of land affected.