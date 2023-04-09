Army says sorry for forcing mother to take comatose son to conscription centre

Disturbing photos and videos of the comatose young man taken at the conscription-centre in Lamphun’s Muang district caused an uproar on social media and heated criticism of the Third Army, which is in charge of provinces in the North.

Colonel Rungkhun Mahapanyawong, deputy spokesman for the Third Army, apologised on Sunday to the mother, Duangkamol Wutthirothong, and to her comatose son, Thanakrit.

Rungkhun promised no such incident would happen again.

Parents of bedridden, comatose or severely-ill young men will now be permitted to inform the Army so that it can send a group of conscription screeners to their homes – or to hospitals – to approve conscription exemptions.