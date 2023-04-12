Pheu Thai easily tops Thailand’s ‘first’ blockchain-powered poll
Pheu Thai easily topped a blockchain-powered opinion poll conducted just five weeks before the May 14 election.
Taken from March 28 to April 10, the poll was organised by Sripatum University (SPU) and D-vote, an independent pollster that claims to be the first in Thailand to use blockchain technology to process results in real time.
Of the 1,922 samples aged 18 and over from all over the country, 44.31% said they would vote for Pheu Thai in the party-list ballot. Next came Move Forward with 21.54%, followed by United Thai Nation (9.56%), Palang Pracharath (4.04%) and Bhumjaithai (3.89%).
Asked who they would vote for in the ballot to elect constituency MPs, respondents answered as follows:
- Pheu Thai: 42.89%
- Move Forward: 17.29%
- United Thai Nation: 8.07%
- Bhumjaithai: 6.05
- Democrats: 5.31
Respondents listed the top three reasons for their choices as: Proficiency and vision (56.82%), ideology (43.58), past achievements (35.71%).
Asked which issue the new government should tackle as a priority, 44.87% said the cost of living, followed by poverty and debt (33.47%), and economic recession (28.39%).
Thai voters will use the two-ballot system to elect 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs on May 14, paving the way for the formation of a new government. Advance voting in Thailand will be held on May 7.
Asst Prof Wirat Lertpaitoonpan, SPU vice president, said the university and D-vote plan to conduct more polls after the election to survey public opinion about the new government and whether parties are fulfilling their election campaign promises.
SPU and D-vote previously conducted a poll on Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s work record after coming to power with a landslide election victory in May last year.
The survey found that 85.12% Bangkokians were satisfied with the new governor’s work in his first 10 months in office.