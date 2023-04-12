Pheu Thai easily tops Thailand’s ‘first’ blockchain-powered poll

Respondents listed the top three reasons for their choices as: Proficiency and vision (56.82%), ideology (43.58), past achievements (35.71%).

Asked which issue the new government should tackle as a priority, 44.87% said the cost of living, followed by poverty and debt (33.47%), and economic recession (28.39%).

Thai voters will use the two-ballot system to elect 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs on May 14, paving the way for the formation of a new government. Advance voting in Thailand will be held on May 7.

Asst Prof Wirat Lertpaitoonpan, SPU vice president, said the university and D-vote plan to conduct more polls after the election to survey public opinion about the new government and whether parties are fulfilling their election campaign promises.

SPU and D-vote previously conducted a poll on Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s work record after coming to power with a landslide election victory in May last year.

The survey found that 85.12% Bangkokians were satisfied with the new governor’s work in his first 10 months in office.