Palang Pracharath shrugs off opinion polls, expects to win up to 70 seats
The Palang Pracharath Party expects to win 60-70 MP seats in the upcoming general election on May 14, the party said at an event to unveil its 33 Bangkok constituency MP candidates at Nation Group building in Bangkok's Bang Na district on Wednesday.
Party treasurer Narumon Pinyosinwat said Palang Pracharath’s policies focus on reducing the cost of living, covering fuel and electricity prices.
The party’s economic team has plans to help people generate income for the long term, she added.
On the party’s attempt to ease the political conflict in the country, she said they would strictly adhere to the democratic form of government with the King as head of state.
"All issues must be settled in the House of Representatives," she said, adding that the party would not create conflict or join hands with corrupt people.
Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath’s chairman of the policy committee, Uttama Savanayana, asked people to have faith in the party that it would overcome the political conflict.
He added that party leader Prawit Wongsuwan was committed to doing his best on this issue.
"Prawit has the leadership ability to bring the people together and help heal the conflict and develop the country," he said.
He added that Thailand needs to be developed further in order to improve the people's quality of life.
Party executive Sakoltee Phattiyakul said Palang Pracharath also aims to set up a fund to support the production of products in communities across Bangkok.
"Considering the current political situation, Palang Pracharath is expected to get 60-70 MP seats," he said.
Sakoltee said he did not worry about the results of opinion surveys, which showed his party having low popularity among the people.
"I got 9% of the total votes during the Bangkok gubernatorial election in May last year compared to the 1% shown by opinion surveys," he said, to explain his lack of faith in opinion polls.