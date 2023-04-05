Palang Pracharath shrugs off opinion polls, expects to win up to 70 seats

Party treasurer Narumon Pinyosinwat said Palang Pracharath’s policies focus on reducing the cost of living, covering fuel and electricity prices.

The party’s economic team has plans to help people generate income for the long term, she added.

On the party’s attempt to ease the political conflict in the country, she said they would strictly adhere to the democratic form of government with the King as head of state.

"All issues must be settled in the House of Representatives," she said, adding that the party would not create conflict or join hands with corrupt people.