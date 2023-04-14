National parks drop entrance fees for Thai citizens on Family Day

Anucha said national parks saw a surge in Thai visitors every Songkran.

He said the department has deployed officials to assist tourists during the New Year festival.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed tourism-related agencies to ensure the safety of tourists during the Songkran festival, he said.

"We would like to ask people to comply with officials' recommendations for their safety while travelling," Anucha said.

He also recommended people to visit Phu Laen Kha National Park in Chaiyaphum, adding that the national park was reopened on April 7 after two months of closure to allow natural resources to recover.

The national park recently opened the "Mo Hin Khao" rock formation and other natural wonders to tourists, he added.