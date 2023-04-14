National parks drop entrance fees for Thai citizens on Family Day
Entrance to national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and non-hunting areas is free for Thai nationals on Family Day, said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.
Thailand's Family Day falls on April 14.
"The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has dropped entry fees at national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and non-hunting areas nationwide for Thai nationals and their vehicles," Anucha said.
"The government would like to invite Thai nationals to travel to national parks nationwide during Family Day and the Songkran festival to strengthen relationships among family members, stimulate tourism and study natural resources."
Anucha said national parks saw a surge in Thai visitors every Songkran.
He said the department has deployed officials to assist tourists during the New Year festival.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed tourism-related agencies to ensure the safety of tourists during the Songkran festival, he said.
"We would like to ask people to comply with officials' recommendations for their safety while travelling," Anucha said.
He also recommended people to visit Phu Laen Kha National Park in Chaiyaphum, adding that the national park was reopened on April 7 after two months of closure to allow natural resources to recover.
The national park recently opened the "Mo Hin Khao" rock formation and other natural wonders to tourists, he added.
According to the department, 554,345 people visited national parks nationwide during the December 30 to January 2 New Year break, generating 17.70 million baht in revenue.
Khao Yai National Park received the most visitors during the period: 18,132.
For more information about national parks, visit https://portal.dnp.go.th/p/nationalpark, and the Facebook pages of National Parks of Thailand and individual parks.