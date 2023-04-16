Covid surge: Songkran revellers urged to avoid elderly and sick relatives

The department issued the warning after the Covid infection rate surged by 250% during the week to April 15 from the previous week.

Department director-general Tharet Krutnairawiwong said 435 patients were admitted to hospital for treatment of Covid-19 between April 9 and 15, about 62 cases per day.

Of the number, 30 had lung inflammation and 19 were put on ventilators, up 58% and 36% respectively, from the previous week.