31 more people died from accidents on Thai roads accidents on Saturday

Thirty-one people were killed and another 304 injured in 311 accidents on Thai roads on Saturday, raising the road-accident death toll for the first five days of Songkran to 197 people, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

Almost 80% of those involved in accidents on Saturday were on a motorbike, the department said.

It said 1,738 people were injured in 1,744 road accidents recorded over the five-day period.

The department reports daily and cumulative numbers for what are known as the seven dangerous days, which end on Monday.

