31 more people died from accidents on Thai roads accidents on Saturday
Road accidents fatalities in the first five days of Songkran rose to 197 people. Almost 80% of those involved were on a motorbike
Thirty-one people were killed and another 304 injured in 311 accidents on Thai roads on Saturday, raising the road-accident death toll for the first five days of Songkran to 197 people, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.
Almost 80% of those involved in accidents on Saturday were on a motorbike, the department said.
It said 1,738 people were injured in 1,744 road accidents recorded over the five-day period.
The department reports daily and cumulative numbers for what are known as the seven dangerous days, which end on Monday.
Top causes of accidents
• Speeding: 35.37%
• Drive under the influence of alcohol: 25.72%
Vehicle type in most accidents
• Motorcycle: 78.93%
Location of most accidents
• Highways: 42.77%
• Village roads: 34.41%
Hours with highest rate of accidents
• 3pm to 4pm and 6pm to 7pm: 8.36%
Age-range of highest rate of casualties
• 20-29 years old: 21: 19%
Nan province reported the highest number of accumulated accidents during the five days, 59. Bangkok had the highest number of fatalities, with 15 people, while Nan had the highest number of injuries (59).
Seven provinces reported no fatalities.
Almost 55,000 highway and police officers (54,495) have been deployed to 1,873 road safety checkpoints nationwide. They inspected 345,368 vehicles in five days, citing 51,180 motorists and motorcyclists for violations. Most were driving without a license (14,774) or not wearing a helmet (14,593).