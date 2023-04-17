Freak storm leaves 2 dead, seven missing in seas off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Two people are dead and seven are missing after a freak storm left a trail of destruction in the sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday.
Strong winds formed into a whirlwind in Pak Nakhon Bay, capsizing at least 12 boats in the Gulf of Thailand.
Authorities in the southern province reported on Sunday evening that the whirlwind blew through Pak Nakhon Bay before moving ashore and causing damage in three districts – Pak Phanang, Muang, and Tha Sala.
The body of Anusorn Maneewong, 30, a local fisherman, was plucked from the water after his a long-tail boat sunk in the bay.
The Nakhon Si Thammarat Rescue Foundation said it rescued five more people from the water, while another fisherman, aged 60, was still missing.
Pak Phanang police said at least 12 boats had sunk in the storm as of Sunday evening but cautioned that there may be more fatalities, injuries and stricken boats.
At around 10pm on Sunday, a rescue boat of the Tha Sala Subdistrict Administration Organisation capsized in strong winds and waves while searching for victims in the bay. All four crew onboard were rescued and brought safely to shore.
The search and rescue mission is continuing today (Monday) with marine police boats and a Royal Thai Air Force EC-725 helicopter. The aircraft will circle the area until all missing fishermen are accounted for, said spokesman Air Chief Mashal Praphas Sonjaidee.
Strong winds and waves also caused the Raja 10 ferry to list and sink at the Don Sak pier in Surat Thani province, just north of Pak Nakhon Bay.
The 2,005-tonne ferry carries passengers to Koh Samui. No one was hurt in the accident as all passengers had already disembarked from the ship.
Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto ordered a full inspection of the ferry before it is permitted to sail again. As of Monday, the ship had righted itself.
Raja Ferry Plc said the ferry crew had shut down fuel valves to prevent leakages into the sea, adding it would launch a probe into the cause of the accident.
Strong waves reportedly drove the ferry into the pier, causing water to enter the ship’s hull and resulting in the tilting.