Freak storm leaves 2 dead, seven missing in seas off Nakhon Si Thammarat

Strong winds formed into a whirlwind in Pak Nakhon Bay, capsizing at least 12 boats in the Gulf of Thailand.

Authorities in the southern province reported on Sunday evening that the whirlwind blew through Pak Nakhon Bay before moving ashore and causing damage in three districts – Pak Phanang, Muang, and Tha Sala.

The body of Anusorn Maneewong, 30, a local fisherman, was plucked from the water after his a long-tail boat sunk in the bay.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat Rescue Foundation said it rescued five more people from the water, while another fisherman, aged 60, was still missing.

Pak Phanang police said at least 12 boats had sunk in the storm as of Sunday evening but cautioned that there may be more fatalities, injuries and stricken boats.

At around 10pm on Sunday, a rescue boat of the Tha Sala Subdistrict Administration Organisation capsized in strong winds and waves while searching for victims in the bay. All four crew onboard were rescued and brought safely to shore.

The search and rescue mission is continuing today (Monday) with marine police boats and a Royal Thai Air Force EC-725 helicopter. The aircraft will circle the area until all missing fishermen are accounted for, said spokesman Air Chief Mashal Praphas Sonjaidee.