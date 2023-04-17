Tourist demand for traditional Thai outfits surges over Songkran
Foreign tourists flocked to Bangkok’s Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) in traditional Thai costumes over Songkran, turning the clock back a couple of centuries.
A costume rental shop close to the landmark reported that traditional Thai outfits were in high demand during the traditional New Year festival, particularly among female tourists.
The beauty of Thai traditional silk clothing is especially attractive for women, the shop’s operator added.
The rental price for a traditional Thai outfit together with accessories starts at 150 baht for three hours, with make-up service included.
The traditional Thai costume for women consists of a bodice covered with a single shawl that drapes over the chest to the non-dominant shoulder and leaves the other shoulder uncovered.
Men, meanwhile, can hire a button-up shirt with long sleeves and an extended collar and sash. The outfit is completed with a large rectangular piece of fabric, called a pakama, wrapped around the waist.