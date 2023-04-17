36 killed in road accidents on 6th of Songkran's '7 dangerous days', total toll rises to 236

Chotenarin Kerdsom, deputy permanent secretary for Interior Ministry, told the press that on Sunday as many as 263 road accidents took place, resulting in 36 deaths and 268 injuries.

The “7 dangerous days” end on Monday, the last day of the Songkran break.

The biggest cause of the accidents on Sunday was speeding (39.16%), followed by drunk driving (23.95%).

Most accidents involved motorcycles (78.39%) and the highest number of crashes took place on highways (42.21%).