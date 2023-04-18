Thai beauty queen among 4 arrested for kidnapping Chinese man

One woman and three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping Chinese national Wang Namfen, 34, and holding him for a ransom of 4 million baht.

Police arrested former beauty contestant Phetcharada “Nam Phet” Saengsakul and her boyfriend Suphaporn “Boss” Halmun, as well as two other accomplices.

The case came to light on Saturday when Wang’s friend, identified only as Yu, filed a report at Lumpini Police Station saying he was worried because he had not heard from Wang for several days.