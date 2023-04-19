Former deputy PM Amnuay dies aged 90
Former deputy PM and finance minister Amnuay Viravan died of pneumonia on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 90.
Amnuay’s political career spanned four decades from the 1960s to the 1990s.
Seven days of funeral rites are being held at Wat That Thong in Bangkok's Watthana district from today (Wednesday).
People attending the funeral were asked to refrain from sending wreaths and instead make donations to the Ramathibodi Foundation.
Amnuay was born on July 1, 1932, in Bangkok. He attended Assumption College before graduating with a bachelor's degree in commerce from Chulalongkorn University, and a master's and doctorate in business administration from the University of Michigan.
He began his career in politics as an adviser to prime minister Field Marshal Thanom Kittikachorn in 1963.
He later became a member of the National Legislative Assembly in 1973 before taking the post of finance minister in 1980. He became deputy prime minister in Chuan Leekpai’s government in 1992.
Amnuay contested the general election in 1995 and became deputy prime minister and finance minister in 1996.
He resigned as finance minister after Thailand was rocked by the 1997 financial crisis and was replaced by Thanong Bidaya.
Amnuay established the Nam Thai Party in 1994 but it was dissolved four years later. He led the Muan Chon Party and was deputy leader of the New Aspiration Party.
He was also former honorary president of Asia Sermkij Leasing Plc.
Amnuay was married to Khunying Samornsri Viravan and had two children – Amornpimol Viravan and Takonkiet “Boy” Viravan, CEO of media company The One Enterprise.