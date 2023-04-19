Former deputy PM Amnuay dies aged 90

Amnuay was born on July 1, 1932, in Bangkok. He attended Assumption College before graduating with a bachelor's degree in commerce from Chulalongkorn University, and a master's and doctorate in business administration from the University of Michigan.

He began his career in politics as an adviser to prime minister Field Marshal Thanom Kittikachorn in 1963.

He later became a member of the National Legislative Assembly in 1973 before taking the post of finance minister in 1980. He became deputy prime minister in Chuan Leekpai’s government in 1992.

Amnuay contested the general election in 1995 and became deputy prime minister and finance minister in 1996.