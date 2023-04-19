Free bus rides available to 11 Bangkok temples
The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) said on Wednesday that it has arranged free bus rides to 11 temples across Bangkok from Friday to Tuesday (April 21-25).
The move is in line with the Culture Ministry's commemoration of the royal grace of the Chakri dynasty and to mark the 241st anniversary of the establishment of Rattanakosin (Bangkok) in 1782, BMTA director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said.
"The free bus rides aim to encourage people to preserve Buddhism and witness the beauty of Thai architecture," he said.
He said the BMTA had arranged five buses for the visits.
"The buses would run from 9am to 6pm, leaving every 20 minutes," he said. People can wait for the buses at the National Museum and the 11 temples.
The temples are:
1. Wat Chana Songkhram
2. Wat Bowonniwet Vihara
3. Wat Benchamabophit
4. Wat Ratchanatdaram
5. Wat Saket
6. Wat Suthat
7. Wat Ratchabophit
8. Wat Ratchapradit
9. Wat Prayurawongsawat
10. Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho)
11. Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit