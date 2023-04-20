Belgian, 52, found dead at Pattaya condo after ‘jumping twice’

The incident took place at 4.30am in Chonburi's Bang Lamung district.

Police and rescuers found the body of Kris (surname withheld) lying on the ground next to the condominium. The victim is thought to have hit a garage roof, which was found broken, as he fell.

Police cordoned off the scene for investigation while the body has been taken to the Police General Hospital Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.