FRIDAY, April 21, 2023
Belgian, 52, found dead at Pattaya condo after ‘jumping twice’

THURSDAY, April 20, 2023

A 52-year-old Belgian man reportedly jumped twice from a condominium in Pattaya on Thursday morning, successfully committing suicide on his second attempt.

The incident took place at 4.30am in Chonburi's Bang Lamung district.

Police and rescuers found the body of Kris (surname withheld) lying on the ground next to the condominium. The victim is thought to have hit a garage roof, which was found broken, as he fell.

Police cordoned off the scene for investigation while the body has been taken to the Police General Hospital Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Sombat Sasamrong, a 55-year-old security guard at the condominium, said the Belgian man attempted suicide twice.

He jumped from the condo's second floor but was only injured after hitting the ground the first time, the guard said. He added that he could not stop the victim from picking himself up and returning for a second attempt.

The condo’s caretaker, Chananchida Changwatdee, 45, said the Belgian man was suffering from several chronic diseases and may have been stressed.

Locals speculated the condo may be “cursed”, claiming an 81-year-old French national had previously jumped to his death from the same building due to stress triggered by underlying diseases.

