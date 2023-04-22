Bangkok holds its first Farmers’ Market in Lat Krabang park

Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon was at the opening ceremony of the market, which will be held every weekend from 6am to 11am to sell agricultural produce, processed goods and health products from local farmers.

The market will also feature local delicacies from nearby districts like Khlong Sam Wa, Wang Thong Lang, Prawet, Lat Phrao, Bueng Kum and Bang Kapi.

Sanon said shoppers were rewarded with vegetable seedlings for every 100 baht spent at the market. As of press time, more than 300 seedlings of garden vegetables like bird’s eye chillies, eggplant and sweet basil had been distributed.

The deputy governor said the Department of Social Development has surveyed other venues in the city for farmers’ markets and has shortlisted Chatuchak Park, Vachirabenjatas Park (Suan Rot Fai) and Lumpini Park, so far.

“Farmers’ markets not only boost the economy of local communities, but they also provide Bangkokians easy access to top-quality organic products,” Sanon said. “The project also promotes organic farming at over 200 locations throughout the city, so people can grow their own vegetables to reduce expenses, as well as share the produce with government agencies and schools.”

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has laid down a policy to organise farmers’ markets in each of the city’s 50 districts where local farmers can sell products directly to consumers without having to go through middlemen.

So far, 45 district offices and agencies responsible for 12 public parks have agreed to organise farmers’ markets.