Prayut orders urgent response to outcry over rising power bills
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of Energy to urgently respond to widespread public complaints about the unusually high electricity bills.
Meanwhile, the government has said it will wait for a special meeting with the Energy Regulatory Commission before approving a 7-satang reduction in electricity tariff for the May to August period.
The commission is also expected to launch a public hearing on the subject soon.