Thai dentist reveals drama after clinching world record at London Marathon

However, Charinya revealed that illness almost ended her world-record bid early in the race.

Writing on Facebook, the runner gave a candid description of the bout of belly trouble she suffered during the first six kilometres of the race. She had to run in agony for another two kilometres until she finally found a toilet. Refusing to be deterred by the “medical emergency”, she re-entered the race and pushed through the pain barrier to get to the finish line.

Charinya said she donned the outfit for the marathon to showcase Thai silk, fashion and culture, regarded as a so-called soft power of Thailand. The London Marathon is beamed live to a global audience each year.

She also hoped her appearance in the race would inspire tourists around the world to visit Thailand and boost the country's sports and wellness tourism.