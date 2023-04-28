Bangkok plans health zoning to improve life quality for residents

Chadchart was speaking at the “Bangkok Health Zoning” academic forum, which kicked off at the Twin Towers Hotel in Pathum Wan district on Thursday.

Health zoning will enable the BMA to improve healthcare provision by targeting the needs of people in different communities, he said. The initiative is part of the city’s “9 Dan 9 Dee” (“9 excellences in 9 aspects”) policy to improve people’s quality of life with medical treatment, education, vocational training, and other services.

“Bangkok is a centre of leading medical providers, medical colleges, pharmacies and top-tier medical practitioners,” Chadchart noted. “However, we still lack comprehensive cooperation among these parties and related agencies. Health zoning will help us allocate these resources and personnel more efficiently.”

He said the Bangkok Health Zoning initiative has two major goals: To build a strong, comprehensive public health network and to use modern technology to achieve efficient, seamless public health services.

He added that the capital’s health zoning will serve as a model for future public health projects in the city and throughout Thailand.