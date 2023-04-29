Their Majesties skip Coronation Day to attend King Charles’ crowning
The Royal Palace has announced that Their Majesties will not be in Thailand for Coronation Day celebrations as they will be attending the crowning of King Charles III and Camilla.
The coronation of the British king will be held on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.
Though Their Majesties will not be present for Coronation Day, the long holiday weekend starting from May 4 will still be observed.
Along with Thai Royals, other royal families are also travelling to London for the coronation ceremony, including Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf.