RTAF training aircraft crash kills pilot, seriously injures trainee
A Royal Thai Air Force training aircraft crashed during landing at Kamphaeng Saen Flying Training School in Nakhon Pathom province before noon on Saturday, RTAF spokesman Air Vice Marshall Prapas Sornchaidee said.
The pilot trainer, Flight Lieutenant Supakit Inthachai, was killed and his trainee Pilot Officer Purin Chana was seriously injured in the accident, Prapas said.
Supakit had trained Purin on flying before allowing him to handle the controls for landing, Prapas said.
Purin was rushed to hospital for treatment and an investigation was ordered to establish the cause of the accident.
RTAF commander-in-chief Alongkorn Vannarot has suspended the use of all CT-4E two-seat light training aircraft, the type involved in the accident, pending results of an investigation into the cause, Prapas said.
The investigation is being conducted by RTAF experts from its Air Safety Office.
The RTAF offered condolences to the family of the deceased pilot while the Air Force chief ordered full honours and benefits to be extended to him and his family for his death while on duty.