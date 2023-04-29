Fishermen in South urged to remain ashore as thunderstorm threat risesbackground-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, April 29, 2023
Fishermen in South urged to remain ashore as thunderstorm threat rises

SATURDAY, April 29, 2023

With a monsoon from the South China Sea spreading to northern Thailand today, the Meteorological Department is warning residents to remain cautious when venturing outdoors, and urging fishermen in the South to remain onshore until Monday.

The department is forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in most regions of the country, and even hail in some locations.

The dangerous weather will last at least until Monday in many regions, the department said.

It has warned residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, and if they must venture outside, to avoid proximity to tall trees, billboards or flimsy structures.

People are also advised to refrain from using their mobile phones or wearing accessories made of metal during thunderstorms to reduce the chance of being struck by lightning.

Farmers have also been urged to take precautions to prevent storms from destroying their crops.

Small boats should remain docked on Sunday and Monday in the South, particularly in the Gulf of Thailand, which will see heavy rainfall and threatening waves.

The provinces (by region) forecast to be most affected by severe weather until Monday are:

North:

Chiang Mai

Chiang Rai

Kamphaeng Phet

Lamphun

Lampang

Nan

Phetchabun

Phichit

Phitsanulok 

Phrae

Tak

Northeast:

Bueng Kan

Buriram

Kalasin

Khon Kaen

Maha Sarakham

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Nakhon Ratchasima

Nong Bua Lamphu

Nong Khai

Loei

Roi Et

Sakhon Nakhon

Sisaket

Surin

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Central:

Ang Thong

Bangkok and vicinity

Chai Nat

Kanchanaburi

Lop Buri

Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Sawan

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Ratchaburi

Samut Songkhram

Samut Sakhon

Saraburi

Sing Buri

Suphan Buri

Uthai Thani

East:

Chachoengsao

Chanthaburi 

Chonburi

Nakhon Nayok

Prachinburi

Rayong

Sa Kaeo

Trat

South:

Phetchaburi

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Weather information is available around the clock on the Meteorological Department's website or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182.

