PM expresses gratitude to Thailand’s workforce, promises better support

“Labourers need to be supported in terms of quality of life and skills improvement according to market trends to ensure that they can adapt to the changing world,” said the premier.

“In the name of the government, I would like to express my gratitude to all labourers who have been committed to improving their skills and efficiency to support the country’s industrial, agricultural, and service sectors,” he said. “You are an important part of helping Thailand move forward with stability and stay abreast with other countries amid the global challenges.”

Prayut further added that the government will continue to promote labour protection and benefits to ensure that these are in line with international standards, as well as provide necessary training and development programmes to improve labour skills in accordance with market demands.

“Lastly, may the Holy Triple Gem and all the sacred things that you revere, as well as the virtues of Their Majesty the King and Queen, protect your families and bless you with good health, strong spirit and intelligence that will help you and the country achieve prosperity together,” the statement concluded.