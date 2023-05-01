People remember the ‘good memories’ as Phuket’s oldest department store counts down to closure
Robinson Ocean Phuket, the southern province’s first department store, is shuttering on June 30 after serving the people for 28 years.
Last Thursday, the department store posted on its official Facebook page: “Count down begins for Robinson Ocean Phuket, the oldest shopping mall in Phuket, with 28 years of service”.
The post gained interest from both Thai and foreign netizens who came to bid farewell and shared their memories of the department store.
One of the netizens commented: “Thank you for all the good memories for Phuket people”.
The Robinson Ocean Phuket had a pioneering influence and was the first department store in Thailand to have a glass lift. It also housed KFC's first branch in Phuket.
As the date of closure approaches, the department store is offering promotions on a variety of products that customers can purchase both in-person and online.
Robinson Ocean Phuket, a joint venture between the Robinson Company and Phuket Ocean Group and situated in the Muang district, opened its doors on October 12, 1995.