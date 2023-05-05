Development of potash mines must be environmentally sensitive: Seminar

Potentially lucrative deposits of potash ore – which is used to make fertiliser – have been found in the Northeast, and one potash mine has been operating since 2015 in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Dan Khun Thod district. Two others – one in Udon Thani and another in Chaiyaphum – are in the development process.

Potash mines would be advantageous for the economy, but their impact on the environment, including potential contamination of nearby rivers, is worrisome, said Decharut Sukkumnoed, director of the Move Forward Party’s Think Forward Centre.

Decharut added that local residents whose health is harmed by potash mining must be provided with assistance.