Smooth and quick transfer of power after election critical for wary Thai capital market

His remark came as Fetco released the its latest Investor Confidence Index (Fetco ICI) for April, which showed a 15.1% increase in activity at 110.09 from the previous month due to supportive factors such as the May 14 general election.

Investors see the local general election as a great promising sign of the country's improvement, along with expectations of fund inflows and local tourism recovery, Kobsak said.

He said it was not as important who won the election as how quickly and smoothly the winner can form the cabinet, because it would have a great impact on the next national fiscal budget and the government's disbursement.

If the process goes flawlessly, the capital market's performance could be good as well, he noted.