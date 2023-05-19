Court dismisses criminal case against Move Forward supporter Pannika

The court found that the defendant did not violate the law by posting an old poem believed to be written during the final years of the Ayutthaya Kingdom predicting its collapse, said Pannika’s legal representative, Kritsadang Nutcharat.

Kritsadang is a lawyer from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre.

In 2021, officials from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society filed a case against Pannika, accusing her of violating the Computer Crime Act for posting the poem on social media that they alleged targeted the monarchy.

The lawsuit against Pannika cited Article 14 of the Computer Crime Act.

It prohibits “entering false computer data into a computer system in a manner that is likely to cause damage to the protection of national security, public safety, economic safety of the Kingdom of Thailand, infrastructure which is for public benefit, or to cause panic to the general public.”