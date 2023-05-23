Effective cybersecurity key to economic progress

Constant cyber threats situation both domestically and internationally has led foreign investors to seek investment opportunities in markets with robust cybersecurity measures to ensure the stability and safety of their investments, Pawee said.

The government must thus establish effective policy strategies to strengthen and protect against potential attacks that could hinder economic progress, he added.

Given the increasing importance of cybersecurity, local and foreign public/private organisations in various sectors are proposing policy recommendations on establishing effective cybersecurity legislation. The following five recommendations are part of the concerted effort to enhance Thailand's cybersecurity and build confidence among investors while promoting the country's continuous economic growth in the long term:

1. Enhance cybersecurity through effective policy frameworks and legislation

Thailand's cybersecurity policy needs continuous development and reinforcement to cope with new cyber threats. An efficient policy that aligns with international standards and assesses risks will increase confidence among international partners, investors, and tourists.

The government should establish comprehensive cybersecurity legislation and ensure the presence of an efficient system for monitoring and balancing powers to prevent abuses of authority.