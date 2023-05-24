BMA takes first step towards making Bangkok safe for children

The policy will be fully implemented by October this year, Sanon Wangsrangboon, BMA’s deputy governor, said as he opened a workshop at City Hall on Tuesday.

“The workshop will familiarise officials with steps to be taken in case of emergencies or incidents in which a child is affected to ensure safety is provided in a timely manner,” he said.

The workshop is a first step in educating key groups like city executives, officials, teachers and babysitters at schools and pre-schools under the BMA, he said. The aim is to teach them how to provide the best care possible to children, as well as learn what is prohibited in interactions and treatment of children.

The initiative also promotes children’s participation in school policies and opens the door for their suggestions on relevant topics such as school uniforms, hairstyles, education and safety issues.

Toward the end of the workshop, Sanon urged participants to communicate with their colleagues in piloting the child safeguarding policy in their respective workforces. The ultimate goal is for Bangkok to become the first province in Thailand to fully implement the policy, seamlessly integrating it across all agencies involved in child-related matters, he said.

“Our aim is to keep all children safe from all kinds of violence and violations, ensuring that they can grow into quality citizens who will help drive the city forward,” he said.