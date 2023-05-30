Onus on next government to decide on BMA’s massive debt to BTSC

BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said earlier that the next government should shoulder much of the debt instead of leaving the entire burden to the city administration.

The debt has now grown to nearly 50 billion baht.

Chadchart said it would not be easy to tackle the massive debt owed to the BTSC and added that the BMA would consult the next government on how to tackle it.

The debt to the BTSC stemmed from the BMA hiring the transport company to operate the extended routes of the Green Line railway and from the construction of the extended railway.