Alleged physical abuse at home for girls under investigation

A representative of the institute, which is under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, filed a complaint earlier this week at Phra Phutthabat police station in Saraburi province. It urged officials to investigate the actions of a babysitter who allegedly punished the girls by tying their hands and feet with rope and gagging them, as well as forcing them to sleep on a bathroom floor.

Earlier this week, photos of three children sleeping on the bathroom floor, allegedly taken at Saraburi Home for Girls, were shared on social media. Netizens urged the relevant authorities to investigate the home for girls in the province, which is located some 100 km northeast of Bangkok, for violation of human rights and physical abuse of underaged persons.

A news source said that the female babysitter who ordered the punishment has been working at the home for girls for 12 years.

Surachate, in his capacity as director of the Royal Thai Police’s Child, Woman Protection, Anti-Human Trafficking and Fishery Centre, said that he was coordinating with Saraburi deputy governor and local police on an investigation into the home for girls and had instructed them to provide assistance to the affected children.