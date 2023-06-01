Alleged physical abuse at home for girls under investigation
Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn on Wednesday ordered a probe into Saraburi Home for Girls for alleged physical abuse of nine girls aged 10-12 years.
A representative of the institute, which is under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, filed a complaint earlier this week at Phra Phutthabat police station in Saraburi province. It urged officials to investigate the actions of a babysitter who allegedly punished the girls by tying their hands and feet with rope and gagging them, as well as forcing them to sleep on a bathroom floor.
Earlier this week, photos of three children sleeping on the bathroom floor, allegedly taken at Saraburi Home for Girls, were shared on social media. Netizens urged the relevant authorities to investigate the home for girls in the province, which is located some 100 km northeast of Bangkok, for violation of human rights and physical abuse of underaged persons.
A news source said that the female babysitter who ordered the punishment has been working at the home for girls for 12 years.
Surachate, in his capacity as director of the Royal Thai Police’s Child, Woman Protection, Anti-Human Trafficking and Fishery Centre, said that he was coordinating with Saraburi deputy governor and local police on an investigation into the home for girls and had instructed them to provide assistance to the affected children.
He said the centre’s interdisciplinary team and representatives from child protection NGOs are questioning staffers and girls to gather all details and ensure justice is served.
Surachate also ordered investigators to collect all evidence of physical abuse, including ropes allegedly used to tie up the children, and to check its connection with the suspect and other possible accomplices.
He added that all witnesses and victims will be invited to give detailed statements so that investigators can build a case and file charges against the suspect.
During the preliminary investigation, officials found that Saraburi Home for Girls might be involved in corrupt action regarding its administration. He ordered a probe into the finances of all related staffers and executives in an attempt to expose any criminal activities hidden underneath the establishment’s operations.
In response to the incident, Unicef Thailand on Tuesday posted on its facebook: “Unfortunately, stories of children being abused, neglected, forgotten are not uncommon. The latest abuse of children at a welfare institution is a repeated narrative that must stop.”
The agency urged the government to put in place effective mechanisms to monitor all institutional care facilities and ensure that children are safe and live in the protective and stimulating environments necessary for their development and well-being.