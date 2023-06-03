Thai pilot meets President Biden at graduation ceremony

Krittawata is among the 921 graduates of the academy this year. Only 12 of them are foreign nationals.

After his name was announced during the graduation ceremony, Krittawata waved the Thai flag before entering the stage to shake President Biden's hand.

The ceremony was concluded with The Thunderbirds, a well-known U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, performing an aerial salute to the graduates over Falcon Stadium in the state of Colorado, where the ceremony took place.