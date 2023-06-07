Eagle-eyed driver saves 15 tourists from Bangkok bus inferno

Bus driver Kuanchit (last name withheld) said he noticed smoke pouring from the luggage compartment at around 8am, soon after picking up a Polish tour group from Bangkok Palace Hotel.

The bus had entered an elevated section of the Si Rat Expressway in Chatuchak district when it caught fire. The driver stopped the vehicle immediately in the left-hand-side lane and evacuated all the passengers to safety.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the bus ablaze on the highway above Bangkok’s main rail hub, Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

Long traffic jams built up on the expressway as emergency services dealt with the incident.