Pattani referendum could enflame conflict in restive South: Democrats

All Thais want to see peace in the South and successive governments have made efforts to ensure security for lives and property in the region, Nipon said.

Government agencies, non-governmental organisations and businesses are continuing to work together to relieve tensions in the South by investing in the region’s economy and providing social and cultural support, he added.

The South is important for Thailand’s food security and is a production base for Halal food, Nipon said.

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great's philosophy to "understand, reach and develop" is necessary to resolve the more than 20 years of unrest in the South in a way that is lasting, he added.

"We must promote talks with many groups of people who have different views to create widespread cooperation," Nippon said.