Pattani referendum could enflame conflict in restive South: Democrats
A referendum on separation could backfire and make it more difficult to resolve the issues residents of the southern border provinces face, Democrat Party acting deputy leader Nipon Boonyamanee said on Saturday.
Nipon was reacting to a proposal for a referendum made by the "Pelajar Kebangsaan" ("National Student") group, which held a seminar called "Self-determination and Peace in Pattani" at Prince of Songkhla University’s Pattani campus on Tuesday.
The group also conducted a survey on social media, asking people if Pattani residents could hold a legal referendum on separation.
All Thais want to see peace in the South and successive governments have made efforts to ensure security for lives and property in the region, Nipon said.
Government agencies, non-governmental organisations and businesses are continuing to work together to relieve tensions in the South by investing in the region’s economy and providing social and cultural support, he added.
The South is important for Thailand’s food security and is a production base for Halal food, Nipon said.
His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great's philosophy to "understand, reach and develop" is necessary to resolve the more than 20 years of unrest in the South in a way that is lasting, he added.
"We must promote talks with many groups of people who have different views to create widespread cooperation," Nippon said.
Nipon called the student group’s seminar on self-determination "sensitive” and said it could violate the Constitution.
A referendum on separation could intensify conflict in the region and create panic among local residents, he added.