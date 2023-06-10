32kg of heroin bound for Australia seized at Bangkok Port
Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Customs Department on Friday found 32 kilos of heroin hidden inside boxes of pain-relief plasters as they were being readied for export to Australia.
The heroin seized had a street value of more than 200 million baht and was bound for Melbourne, Australia, the port’s director, Pol Colonel Narachpol Lertrachatapaphat, told a press conference on Saturday.
Panthong Loykulnan, deputy director-general of the Customs Department, thanked officials for their effort, saying that the heroin was found in five of the 50 boxes containing medicated plasters.
The Customs Department will cooperate with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Narcotics Control Board as they investigate the case, Panthong added.
Colonel Phondej Sangsiri, superintendent of Narcotics Suppression Division 3, said the heroin was found while the boxes were being X-rayed and that police are searching for those linked to it.