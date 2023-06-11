background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, June 12, 2023
Chadchart leads students to visit ‘Disney village’ at riverfront mall

SUNDAY, June 11, 2023

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has led young pupils from nine schools run by the city administration to visit the Disney 100 Village at Asiatique on the Riverfront.

The Disney village at the mall opened on Friday and its owner, Asset World Corp Plc (AWC), provided free tickets for students at seven schools in Bang Kholaem district and two schools in Sathorn district to visit.

The schools are run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Chadchart and AWC CEO Wallapa Traisorat led the students to visit Disney village.

The Bangkok governor thanked AWC for giving poor students from schools near the mall a field trip.

The experience will help them become more imaginative, he said.

During the trip, Chadchart acted as a babysitter for the students. He made sure they formed a line to enter the facility and checked whether or not they were thirsty or hungry.

 

