BTSC vows no Skytrain disruption after talks with Bangkok governor on THB50bn debt

Keree spoke after meeting with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt for talks on the debt, owed to BTSC for operating and maintaining the Green Line extension.

Chadchart said the issue of the 22-billion-baht debt for the electrical and mechanical work on the extension will be discussed at the Bangkok Council at the beginning of July.

Keree thanked the Bangkok governor for showing understanding of BTSC’s status, operating under a 50-billion-baht debt burden.

He said BTSC will continue to deliver a smooth BTS service for commuters but warned that train operations would be halted if other private agencies took over.