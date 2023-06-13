BTSC vows no Skytrain disruption after talks with Bangkok governor on THB50bn debt
Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) will continue to operate the BTS Skytrain until it is no longer able to bear the 50-billion-baht debt owed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, BTSC chairman Keeree Kanjanapas said on Monday.
Keree spoke after meeting with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt for talks on the debt, owed to BTSC for operating and maintaining the Green Line extension.
Chadchart said the issue of the 22-billion-baht debt for the electrical and mechanical work on the extension will be discussed at the Bangkok Council at the beginning of July.
Keree thanked the Bangkok governor for showing understanding of BTSC’s status, operating under a 50-billion-baht debt burden.
He said BTSC will continue to deliver a smooth BTS service for commuters but warned that train operations would be halted if other private agencies took over.
Around 30 billion baht is owed for operation and maintenance of the extension, but 11.75 billion baht of this debt is under appeal with the outcome expected soon, Keree said. The BMA is appealing an Administrative Court ruling last September that its investment arm Krungthep Thanakom (KT) must repay the 11.75-billion debt.
Keree said the incoming government would have to tackle the issue if the caretaker government could not resolve the debt for operation and maintenance in time.
Keeree also denied charges of corruption and malpractice in the 190-billion-baht contract signed in May 2012 by KT and BTSC for operation of the Green Line extensions until 2042, saying the contract is transparent and traceable.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has charged 13 people, plus the BTSC and BMA, in the case.
He added that the decision on whether to extend the Green Line concession is still under consideration by the Cabinet.
BTSC adviser Pol Col Suchart Wongananchai said the company has asked the NACC to identify the source who handed confidential information to media outlets but had not received a reply so far.
He said the source's action inflicted damage on BTSC's business and the confidence of its stakeholders, adding that the NACC case does not align with laws and regulations.
BTSC has submitted a letter to the NACC asking for clarity on what it allegedly did wrong, he said.