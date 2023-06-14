BMA Health Department celebrates 49th anniversary with free services

The ceremony to mark the 49th anniversary of the city’s Health Department was held at Public Health Centre 4 in Din Daeng district and was joined by BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchavanich.

The event offered free checkup and treatment covering dental procedures, digital x-ray, chest x-ray, retina checking, and pharmaceutical consulting. People of all sexes and ages, as well as monks and novices residing in Din Daeng and nearby districts are welcome.

The Health Department was upgraded from a Public Health Division on June 13, 1974. The department is responsible for the promotion of public healthcare, disease prevention and control, providing primary treatment, drug prevention and rehabilitation, and other public health duties as required by related laws.

At present the department supervises 69 public health centres and 73 branch centres throughout the city, providing services in four main aspects: Patient treatment, disease prevention and control, health promotion and rehabilitation, and improvement of public health services.

The BMA’s Health Department is committed to providing high quality public health services to city people, educating them to take care of their health and those of family members in a correct way, ensuring that primary healthcare services are provided in a timely manner, and improving the overall quality of life of all Bangkokians.