Govt assistance targets households in debt to informal lenders

Despite the rebound in tourism, declining inflation and lower unemployment, some groups remain vulnerable and the government is focused on helping them, Trisulee said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has provided policy guidance to government agencies, emphasising the need to tackle rising household debt, especially for vulnerable groups, Trisulee said.

This includes shifting those in debt to informal lenders to the formal financial lending system, so that the government can have an accurate picture of the extent of the household debt in order to provide appropriate assistance, Trisulee said.

Prayut has been informed by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand that the overall financial system is stable and debt repayment is at a good level. As a result no new broad-scale measures, like those implemented during the pandemic, are required.

However, specific measures are required to address the needs of vulnerable households who may still be reeling, including those in debt to informal lenders, Trisulee said.

During the pandemic, the Ministry of Finance, the central bank, commercial banks, non-bank financial institutions, and specialised financial institutions collaborated to implement assistance measures for debtors.

These included debt restructuring and implementing new debt-repayment criteria for all types of borrowers, including large businesses, SMEs, and individual debtors, Trisulee said.

As of the first quarter of this year, the beneficiaries totalled 1.94 million accounts at commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions, with a total debt burden of 1.89 trillion baht.