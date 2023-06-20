El Niño is brewing – and that’s bad news for drought-prone Thailand

That’s bad news for drought-prone Thailand.

El Niño is triggered by a rise in surface temperatures of the eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to a phase of planet warming. The natural phenomenon usually occurs every two to seven years and brings reduced rainfall in Southeast Asia and southern Australia.

This can lead to intense and prolonged droughts in countries such as Thailand, severely affecting the backbone of the Thai economy, agriculture.

Tipping point for climate calamity

Meteorologists say that the La Niña phenomenon is now being replaced by an El Niño period expected to be more severe than in the past.

They forecast this shift will trigger a rise in the average global temperature of around 0.2C. Currently, global warming since the advent of industrialisation has already exceeded 1.2C.

El Niño is likely to heat the world close to the 1.5C warming that scientists reckon will be a tipping point for climate destruction.

Climate scientists are concerned that the effects of El Niño could be a significant turning point that leads to severe consequences such as heavy flooding, droughts, wildfires, and severe food shortages. Estimates indicate it could cost the global economy as much as US$3 trillion with impacts that may persist until 2029.

The toll of prolonged El Niño droughts could also expand to industry, where water demand can be high.