AI to cut down on traffic violations by motorcyclists

The project was officially launched on Wednesday during a press conference by Governor Chadchart Sittipunt at City Hall 1 in Phra Nakhon district.

Also joining the governor were his deputy Wisanu Subsompon and advisor Pol General Adit Ngamjitsuksri.

Chadchart said the city has set up a CCTV network controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) to help city officials enforce traffic discipline among motorcyclists who ride on footpaths, jeopardising the safety of pedestrians.

“Using human officials alone to monitor and enforce the laws has resulted in conflicts with motorists and a lack of transparency,” he said. “For that reason, we are using CCTV to record the evidence. AI technology will help identify the owners of vehicles from our database and issue the fine accordingly.”

According to traffic laws, using a vehicle on a footpath is punishable by a maximum fine of 2,000 baht.

Governor’s advisor Adit further explained that the CCTV system will use AI to read the licence plate from video footage and match it with the database of the Department of Land Transport, before forwarding the information on the vehicle owner to BMA’s City Law Enforcement Department.

The department then will issue a notice to the owner’s address, instructing him/her to pay the fine at the district office. A second notice will be issued after 15 days have passed if the fine has not been paid, he added.